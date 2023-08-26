DJ LeMahieu leads the New York Yankees (62-66) into a contest against the Tampa Bay Rays (78-52), after homering twice in a 6-2 victory over the Rays, at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The Rays will give the ball to Tyler Glasnow (6-4, 3.35 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Clarke Schmidt (8-7, 4.68 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (6-4, 3.35 ERA) vs Schmidt - NYY (8-7, 4.68 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Glasnow

The Rays' Glasnow (6-4) will make his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs in six innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

The 30-year-old has pitched to a 3.35 ERA this season with 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.8 walks per nine across 14 games.

He has earned a quality start six times in 14 starts this season.

Glasnow will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Tyler Glasnow vs. Yankees

The Yankees rank 23rd in MLB with 544 runs scored this season. They have a .230 batting average this campaign with 178 home runs (sixth in the league).

The Yankees have gone 3-for-23 with a home run and an RBI in seven innings this season against the right-hander.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clarke Schmidt

Schmidt makes the start for the Yankees, his 26th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 4.68 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.68, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 26 games this season. Opponents have a .267 batting average against him.

Schmidt is trying to pick up his fourth quality start of the season.

Schmidt has 17 starts this season that he pitched five or more innings.

In five of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.

Clarke Schmidt vs. Rays

The opposing Rays offense has a collective .260 batting average, and is fifth in the league with 1144 total hits and fourth in MLB play with 694 runs scored. They have the fourth-ranked slugging percentage (.449) and are third in all of MLB with 190 home runs.

Schmidt has a 13.5 ERA and a 1.929 WHIP against the Rays this season in 4 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .333 batting average over one appearance.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.