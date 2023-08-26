Saturday's contest at Tropicana Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (78-52) matching up with the New York Yankees (62-66) at 4:10 PM (on August 26). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 win for the Rays, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Rays will give the nod to Tyler Glasnow (6-4, 3.35 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Clarke Schmidt (8-7, 4.68 ERA).

Rays vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Rays vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rays 5, Yankees 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Rays Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 5-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

In their last game with a spread, the Rays failed to cover.

The Rays have won 68, or 65.4%, of the 104 games they've played as favorites this season.

Tampa Bay has a record of 32-9 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -185 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Rays.

Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 694 total runs this season.

The Rays have a 3.90 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule