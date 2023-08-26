The Tampa Bay Rays and Rene Pinto, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, battle Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Rene Pinto At The Plate

  • Pinto is batting .257 with a home run and two walks.
  • This year, Pinto has recorded at least one hit in six of 14 games (42.9%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 14 games, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
  • In two games this season, Pinto has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 8
.077 AVG .364
.143 OBP .391
.077 SLG .500
0 XBH 1
0 HR 1
0 RBI 4
6/1 K/BB 6/1
0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees' 4.06 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Yankees rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (162 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Schmidt gets the start for the Yankees, his 26th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 4.68 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put up a 4.68 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 26 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .267 to his opponents.
