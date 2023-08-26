Held from August 24-26, Rose Zhang is set to compete in the 2023 CP Women’s Open at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver, Canada.

Looking to place a bet on Zhang at the CP Women's Open this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +1600 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week.

Rose Zhang Insights

Zhang has finished below par on eight occasions, completed her day bogey-free once and finished 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 18 rounds played.

She has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score four times in her last 18 rounds.

Over her last 18 rounds, Zhang has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

Zhang has finished in the top 10 three times in her past five appearances.

She has made the cut in four of her past five appearances.

Zhang has finished within three shots of the leader in one of her past five events. During that same span, she's posted a better-than-average score three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 6 14 -3 284 1 5 1 4 $1.1M

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

This tournament will take place on a par 72 listed at 6,685 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Zhang will take to the 6,685-yard course this week at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,641 yards in the past year.

Zhang's Last Time Out

Zhang was relatively mediocre on the 12 par-3 holes at the AIG Women’s Open, averaging 3.08 strokes to finish in the 53rd percentile of competitors.

She averaged 4.15 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the AIG Women’s Open, which landed her in the 56th percentile among all competitors.

Zhang shot better than 50% of the field at the AIG Women’s Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.66.

Zhang recorded a birdie or better on one of 12 par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open, better than the field average of 0.9.

On the 12 par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open, Zhang carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.8).

Zhang's six birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the AIG Women’s Open were more than the tournament average (4.3).

At that last tournament, Zhang's showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse 13 times (compared to the field's better average, 8.8).

Zhang ended the AIG Women’s Open outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.7) with five on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the AIG Women’s Open, Zhang recorded one bogey or worse, fewer than the tournament average of 1.1.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards
Zhang Odds to Win: +1600

