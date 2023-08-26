SWAC Games Today: How to Watch SWAC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 0
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
It's time for the 2023 college football season to kick off with Week 0, and this week's slate includes one game that features teams from the SWAC. To make sure you catch all of the action, see the piece below for details on how to watch.
SWAC Game on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Jackson State Tigers vs. South Carolina State Bulldogs
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 26
|ABC (Live stream on Fubo)
