The Tampa Bay Rays, including Yandy Diaz (hitting .356 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and seven RBI), take on starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Yankees.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yandy Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

  • Diaz leads Tampa Bay with an OBP of .403, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .507.
  • Among qualifying hitters, he ranks fourth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fifth and he is 18th in slugging.
  • Diaz has picked up a hit in 71.2% of his 111 games this year, with at least two hits in 39.6% of those games.
  • He has homered in 17 games this season (15.3%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his plate appearances.
  • In 42 games this year (37.8%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (13.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
  • He has scored in 59 games this season (53.2%), including multiple runs in 15 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
57 GP 53
.355 AVG .297
.428 OBP .378
.550 SLG .462
23 XBH 21
10 HR 7
39 RBI 27
40/25 K/BB 39/25
0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees' 4.06 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Yankees rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (162 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Schmidt gets the start for the Yankees, his 26th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 4.68 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.68, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 26 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .267 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.