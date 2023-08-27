Brandon Lowe vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Brandon Lowe (.297 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Yankees.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Yankees Player Props
|Rays vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|Rays vs Yankees Prediction
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 10 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 39 walks while batting .222.
- Lowe has gotten a hit in 50 of 86 games this year (58.1%), including 14 multi-hit games (16.3%).
- Looking at the 86 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 16 of them (18.6%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe has picked up an RBI in 33.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 17.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.
- In 34.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (11.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|42
|.228
|AVG
|.216
|.324
|OBP
|.313
|.403
|SLG
|.438
|12
|XBH
|15
|7
|HR
|9
|27
|RBI
|24
|57/19
|K/BB
|39/20
|4
|SB
|2
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Yankees have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.04).
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 162 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Rodon (1-4 with a 6.27 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the lefty went six innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.27, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .238 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.