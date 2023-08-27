Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves will see Tristan Beck on the hill for the San Francisco Giants in the final game of a three-game series, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 243 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta leads MLB with a .500 slugging percentage this season, putting up 484 extra-base hits.

The Braves' .274 batting average leads MLB.

Atlanta has the most prolific offense in MLB action, scoring 5.8 runs per game (741 total runs).

The Braves have a league-best .344 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game to rank sixth in MLB.

Atlanta's pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 11th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.265).

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants have hit 141 homers this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

Fueled by 354 extra-base hits, San Francisco ranks 25th in MLB with a .388 slugging percentage this season.

The Giants rank 21st in MLB with a .239 team batting average.

San Francisco ranks 22nd in the majors with 554 total runs scored this season.

The Giants have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Giants rank 26th in strikeouts per game (9.4) among MLB offenses.

San Francisco strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.

San Francisco has pitched to a 4.03 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.

The Giants have a combined 1.256 WHIP as a pitching staff, 10th-lowest in MLB.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Jared Shuster (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 10th start of the season. He has a 5.00 ERA in 45 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.

The left-hander last appeared on Saturday, June 24 against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Shuster is trying to pick up his second quality start of the season in this matchup.

Shuster is looking to secure his seventh start of five or more innings this season in this outing.

So far he has surrendered at least one earned run in each of his appearances.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Beck will make his first start of the season for the Giants.

The right-hander will make his MLB debut at the age of 27.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/21/2023 Mets L 10-4 Home Allan Winans David Peterson 8/22/2023 Mets W 3-2 Home Bryce Elder Tylor Megill 8/23/2023 Mets W 7-0 Home Charlie Morton José Quintana 8/25/2023 Giants W 5-1 Away Spencer Strider Logan Webb 8/26/2023 Giants W 7-3 Away Max Fried Ryan Walker 8/27/2023 Giants - Away Jared Shuster Tristan Beck 8/28/2023 Rockies - Away Bryce Elder Austin Gomber 8/29/2023 Rockies - Away Charlie Morton Peter Lambert 8/30/2023 Rockies - Away Spencer Strider Kyle Freeland 8/31/2023 Dodgers - Away Max Fried Julio Urías 9/1/2023 Dodgers - Away - -

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 8/21/2023 Phillies L 10-4 Away Scott Alexander Aaron Nola 8/22/2023 Phillies L 4-3 Away Kyle Harrison Taijuan Walker 8/23/2023 Phillies W 8-6 Away Alex Cobb Michael Lorenzen 8/25/2023 Braves L 5-1 Home Logan Webb Spencer Strider 8/26/2023 Braves L 7-3 Home Ryan Walker Max Fried 8/27/2023 Braves - Home Tristan Beck Jared Shuster 8/28/2023 Reds - Home Kyle Harrison Andrew Abbott 8/29/2023 Reds - Home Alex Cobb Brandon Williamson 8/30/2023 Reds - Home Logan Webb Hunter Greene 8/31/2023 Padres - Away - Yu Darvish 9/1/2023 Padres - Away - Michael Wacha

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.