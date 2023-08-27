Christian Bethancourt vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Christian Bethancourt and his .324 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (63 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the New York Yankees and Carlos Rodon on August 27 at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Bethancourt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Yankees Player Props
|Rays vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|Rays vs Yankees Prediction
|How to Watch Rays vs Yankees
|Rays vs Yankees Odds
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt is hitting .228 with 15 doubles, eight home runs and 13 walks.
- In 54.2% of his 83 games this season, Bethancourt has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in eight games this season (9.6%), homering in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Bethancourt has had an RBI in 20 games this year (24.1%), including five multi-RBI outings (6.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 37.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 12.0%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Rays Players vs the Yankees
- Click Here for Isaac Paredes
- Click Here for Randy Arozarena
- Click Here for Josh Lowe
- Click Here for Jose Siri
- Click Here for Harold Ramirez
- Click Here for Luke Raley
- Click Here for Rene Pinto
- Click Here for Brandon Lowe
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|38
|.230
|AVG
|.227
|.273
|OBP
|.250
|.385
|SLG
|.364
|13
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|13
|36/8
|K/BB
|39/5
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 162 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Rodon (1-4) takes the mound for the Yankees in his eighth start of the season. He has a 6.27 ERA in 33 2/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.27, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .238 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.