Kelsey Mitchell will lead the Indiana Fever (10-24) into a matchup with the Atlanta Dream (16-17) one game after putting up 36 points in a 90-86 win over the Storm. The matchup is on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at 4:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSO, and BSIN.

The game has no line set.

Dream vs. Fever Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: NBA TV, BSSO, and BSIN

Dream vs. Fever Score Prediction

Prediction: Dream 84 Fever 83

Spread & Total Prediction for Dream vs. Fever

Computer Predicted Spread: Atlanta (-0.3) Computer Predicted Total: 166.1

Dream vs. Fever Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, Atlanta is 16-15-0 this season.

There have been 13 Atlanta games (out of 32) that went over the total this year.

Dream Performance Insights

The Dream are fifth in the league in points scored (82.7 per game) and second-worst in points conceded (84.5).

On the boards, Atlanta is third-best in the WNBA in rebounds (36 per game). But it is second-worst in rebounds allowed (36 per game).

The Dream are ninth in the league in turnovers per game (14.1) and sixth in turnovers forced (13.2).

At 6.7 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.2% from downtown, the Dream are eighth and sixth in the WNBA, respectively, in those categories.

In 2023 the Dream are fourth in the league in 3-pointers allowed (7.3 per game) and third-best in defensive 3-point percentage (32.9%).

In 2023, Atlanta has taken 71.3% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 28.7% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 77.1% of Atlanta's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 22.9% have been 3-pointers.

