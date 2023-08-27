Take a look at the injury report for the Atlanta Dream (16-18), which currently has only one player listed on it, as the Dream prepare for their matchup against the Indiana Fever (10-24) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, August 27 at 4:00 PM ET.

The Dream dropped their last outing 83-78 against the Sparks on Friday.

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nia Coffey Out Hand 6.9 4.8 1.5

Indiana Fever Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lexie Hull Out Shoulder 4.6 2.7 1.1

Dream vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSO, and BSIN

NBA TV, BSSO, and BSIN Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Dream Player Leaders

Cheyenne Parker is averaging a team-best 6.8 rebounds per contest. And she is producing 14.2 points and 1.9 assists, making 47.9% of her shots from the floor.

Allisha Gray gets the Dream 17.5 points, 5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. She also puts up 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Haley Jones is averaging 4.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, making 34.9% of her shots from the field.

Dream vs. Fever Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Fever -1.5 165.5

