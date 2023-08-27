Isaac Paredes vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Isaac Paredes (.349 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes has 100 hits, which ranks first among Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .257 with 46 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 73rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 26th and he is 16th in slugging.
- Paredes is batting .350 with two homers during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- Paredes has gotten at least one hit in 57.0% of his games this season (65 of 114), with multiple hits 26 times (22.8%).
- He has homered in 20.2% of his games in 2023 (23 of 114), and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 42.1% of his games this year, Paredes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored at least once 46 times this year (40.4%), including 13 games with multiple runs (11.4%).
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|57
|.249
|AVG
|.265
|.346
|OBP
|.367
|.530
|SLG
|.490
|22
|XBH
|24
|15
|HR
|11
|43
|RBI
|37
|34/21
|K/BB
|45/23
|1
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Yankees' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (162 total, 1.3 per game).
- Rodon makes the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.27 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander threw six innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old has put together a 6.27 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .238 to his opponents.
