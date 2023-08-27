After going 1-for-2 with an RBI in his most recent game, Jonathan Aranda and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Carlos Rodon) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Yankees.

Jonathan Aranda Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan Aranda? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jonathan Aranda At The Plate

  • Aranda has a double, a home run and three walks while batting .200.
  • Aranda has a hit in five of 10 games played this year (50.0%), but zero multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in one of 10 games, and in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Aranda has driven in a run in three games this season (30.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in three of 10 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Rays Players vs the Yankees

Jonathan Aranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 4
.143 AVG .273
.188 OBP .385
.214 SLG .545
1 XBH 1
0 HR 1
3 RBI 1
7/1 K/BB 4/2
0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Yankees' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Yankees rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (162 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Rodon (1-4 with a 6.27 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, the left-hander threw six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • The 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.27, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .238 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.