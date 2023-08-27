Jonathan Aranda vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
After going 1-for-2 with an RBI in his most recent game, Jonathan Aranda and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Carlos Rodon) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Yankees.
Jonathan Aranda Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Jonathan Aranda At The Plate
- Aranda has a double, a home run and three walks while batting .200.
- Aranda has a hit in five of 10 games played this year (50.0%), but zero multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in one of 10 games, and in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
- Aranda has driven in a run in three games this season (30.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in three of 10 games so far this season.
Other Rays Players vs the Yankees
Jonathan Aranda Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|.143
|AVG
|.273
|.188
|OBP
|.385
|.214
|SLG
|.545
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|1
|7/1
|K/BB
|4/2
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Yankees' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (162 total, 1.3 per game).
- Rodon (1-4 with a 6.27 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, the left-hander threw six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.27, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .238 against him.
