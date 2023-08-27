Jose Siri vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Jose Siri, with a slugging percentage of .438 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the New York Yankees, with Carlos Rodon on the mound, August 27 at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Yankees.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri is batting .223 with 10 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 17 walks.
- In 57.5% of his games this season (50 of 87), Siri has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (17.2%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 25.3% of his games in 2023, and 7.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Siri has driven home a run in 33 games this season (37.9%), including more than one RBI in 16.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 40 of 87 games this year, and more than once 10 times.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|40
|.243
|AVG
|.201
|.293
|OBP
|.235
|.493
|SLG
|.521
|15
|XBH
|20
|11
|HR
|13
|26
|RBI
|26
|57/10
|K/BB
|60/7
|6
|SB
|4
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Yankees have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 162 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- The Yankees will send Rodon (1-4) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.27 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, the left-hander tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up a 6.27 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .238 to opposing hitters.
