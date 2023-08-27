On Sunday, Josh Lowe (.610 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Rodon. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Yankees.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Tropicana Field

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .281 with 23 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 23 walks.

Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 66.0% of his games this season (68 of 103), with multiple hits 30 times (29.1%).

He has hit a home run in 17 games this year (16.5%), leaving the park in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Lowe has driven in a run in 43 games this year (41.7%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (15.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 46 games this season (44.7%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 54 .276 AVG .284 .297 OBP .344 .435 SLG .543 18 XBH 24 4 HR 13 21 RBI 48 46/5 K/BB 55/18 12 SB 13

Yankees Pitching Rankings