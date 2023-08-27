Josh Lowe vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Sunday, Josh Lowe (.610 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Rodon. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Yankees.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Yankees Player Props
|Rays vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|Rays vs Yankees Prediction
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .281 with 23 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 23 walks.
- Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 66.0% of his games this season (68 of 103), with multiple hits 30 times (29.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 17 games this year (16.5%), leaving the park in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Lowe has driven in a run in 43 games this year (41.7%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (15.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 46 games this season (44.7%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|54
|.276
|AVG
|.284
|.297
|OBP
|.344
|.435
|SLG
|.543
|18
|XBH
|24
|4
|HR
|13
|21
|RBI
|48
|46/5
|K/BB
|55/18
|12
|SB
|13
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 162 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Rodon (1-4 with a 6.27 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the lefty went six innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.27, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .238 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.