Randy Arozarena vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Randy Arozarena and his .487 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Yankees.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Randy Arozarena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Yankees Player Props
|Rays vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|Rays vs Yankees Prediction
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena has 14 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 65 walks while hitting .260.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 66th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 74th in slugging.
- Arozarena has gotten at least one hit in 61.6% of his games this year (77 of 125), with multiple hits 33 times (26.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 15.2% of his games in 2023 (19 of 125), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 35.2% of his games this year, Arozarena has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 51.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 15 games with multiple runs (12.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|60
|.264
|AVG
|.256
|.381
|OBP
|.355
|.441
|SLG
|.423
|19
|XBH
|17
|10
|HR
|10
|41
|RBI
|32
|59/32
|K/BB
|69/33
|11
|SB
|4
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (162 total, 1.3 per game).
- Rodon gets the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.27 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, the lefty went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- In seven games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.27, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .238 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.