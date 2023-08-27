The Tampa Bay Rays, including Randy Arozarena and his .487 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena has 14 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 65 walks while hitting .260.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 66th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 74th in slugging.

Arozarena has gotten at least one hit in 61.6% of his games this year (77 of 125), with multiple hits 33 times (26.4%).

He has hit a home run in 15.2% of his games in 2023 (19 of 125), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 35.2% of his games this year, Arozarena has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 51.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 15 games with multiple runs (12.0%).

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 60 .264 AVG .256 .381 OBP .355 .441 SLG .423 19 XBH 17 10 HR 10 41 RBI 32 59/32 K/BB 69/33 11 SB 4

Yankees Pitching Rankings