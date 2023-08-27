Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays will try to defeat Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays are third in baseball with 190 home runs. They average 1.5 per game.

Tampa Bay ranks fourth in baseball, slugging .448.

The Rays are fourth in the majors with a .260 batting average.

Tampa Bay is the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.3 runs per game (697 total).

The Rays are fourth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .331.

The Rays strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 18th in the majors.

Tampa Bay's pitching staff is eighth in the majors with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Tampa Bay's 3.87 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rays have the second-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.193).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rays will send Zack Littell (2-4) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.27 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 52 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Littell is trying to record his third quality start of the year in this matchup.

Littell is aiming for his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 2.5 frames per appearance on the mound.

In seven of his 21 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 8/22/2023 Rockies W 12-4 Home Zack Littell Ty Blach 8/23/2023 Rockies W 6-5 Home Aaron Civale Austin Gomber 8/24/2023 Rockies W 5-3 Home Shawn Armstrong Peter Lambert 8/25/2023 Yankees L 6-2 Home Zach Eflin Gerrit Cole 8/26/2023 Yankees W 3-0 Home Tyler Glasnow Clarke Schmidt 8/27/2023 Yankees - Home Zack Littell Carlos Rodón 8/29/2023 Marlins - Away Aaron Civale Jesús Luzardo 8/30/2023 Marlins - Away - Sandy Alcantara 9/1/2023 Guardians - Away Zach Eflin Logan Allen 9/2/2023 Guardians - Away Tyler Glasnow Noah Syndergaard 9/3/2023 Guardians - Away Zack Littell Xzavion Curry

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.