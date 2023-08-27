Sunday's contest at Tropicana Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (79-52) matching up with the New York Yankees (62-67) at 1:40 PM (on August 27). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 victory for the Rays, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Rays will give the nod to Zack Littell (2-4, 4.27 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Carlos Rodon (1-4, 6.27 ERA).

Rays vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 5-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

The Rays did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

This season, the Rays have been favored 105 times and won 69, or 65.7%, of those games.

Tampa Bay is 67-32 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Rays, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

Tampa Bay has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 697.

The Rays have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).

Rays Schedule