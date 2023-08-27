Rene Pinto vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Sunday, Rene Pinto (.192 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run, two walks and four RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Rodon. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Rene Pinto At The Plate
- Pinto has a home run and two walks while batting .237.
- Pinto has gotten a hit in six of 15 games this year (40.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- In two games this year, Pinto has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|8
|.063
|AVG
|.364
|.118
|OBP
|.391
|.063
|SLG
|.500
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|4
|7/1
|K/BB
|6/1
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (162 total, 1.3 per game).
- Rodon makes the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.27 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- In seven games this season, the 30-year-old has a 6.27 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .238 to opposing batters.
