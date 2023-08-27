On Sunday, Rene Pinto (.192 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run, two walks and four RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Rodon. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Rene Pinto At The Plate

  • Pinto has a home run and two walks while batting .237.
  • Pinto has gotten a hit in six of 15 games this year (40.0%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one game this season.
  • In two games this year, Pinto has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 8
.063 AVG .364
.118 OBP .391
.063 SLG .500
0 XBH 1
0 HR 1
0 RBI 4
7/1 K/BB 6/1
0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (162 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Rodon makes the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.27 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 30-year-old has a 6.27 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .238 to opposing batters.
