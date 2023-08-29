On Tuesday, Harold Ramirez (on the back of going 1-for-5 with two RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Yankees.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez is batting .301 with 13 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 20 walks.

Ramirez has recorded a hit in 60 of 98 games this year (61.2%), including 28 multi-hit games (28.6%).

In 9.2% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Ramirez has had an RBI in 35 games this year (35.7%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (13.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 37.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (6.1%).

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 43 .264 AVG .342 .314 OBP .378 .466 SLG .401 18 XBH 6 8 HR 1 30 RBI 21 40/12 K/BB 23/8 4 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings