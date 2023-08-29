Harold Ramirez vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Harold Ramirez (on the back of going 1-for-5 with two RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Yankees.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Ramirez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez is batting .301 with 13 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 20 walks.
- Ramirez has recorded a hit in 60 of 98 games this year (61.2%), including 28 multi-hit games (28.6%).
- In 9.2% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Ramirez has had an RBI in 35 games this year (35.7%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (13.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 37.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (6.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|43
|.264
|AVG
|.342
|.314
|OBP
|.378
|.466
|SLG
|.401
|18
|XBH
|6
|8
|HR
|1
|30
|RBI
|21
|40/12
|K/BB
|23/8
|4
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.20 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (152 total, 1.2 per game).
- Alcantara (6-11 with a 4.21 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 171 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 27th of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.21), 24th in WHIP (1.199), and 46th in K/9 (7.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.