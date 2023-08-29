On Tuesday, Isaac Paredes (.628 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is hitting .257 with 20 doubles, 26 home runs and 44 walks.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 74th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 28th and he is 19th in slugging.

Paredes enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .263 with two homers.

In 57.4% of his 115 games this season, Paredes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.

In 20.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 41.7% of his games this year, Paredes has notched at least one RBI. In 14 of those games (12.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 46 games this year (40.0%), including multiple runs in 13 games.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 57 .249 AVG .265 .347 OBP .367 .524 SLG .490 22 XBH 24 15 HR 11 43 RBI 37 34/21 K/BB 45/23 1 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings