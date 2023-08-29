Josh Lowe vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Josh Lowe (.342 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Yankees.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .280 with 23 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 23 walks.
- In 65.4% of his 104 games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 104 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 17 of them (16.3%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 43 games this season (41.3%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (15.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 44.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.7%.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|54
|.275
|AVG
|.284
|.295
|OBP
|.344
|.433
|SLG
|.543
|18
|XBH
|24
|4
|HR
|13
|21
|RBI
|48
|47/5
|K/BB
|55/18
|12
|SB
|13
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.20 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 152 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his 27th of the season. He is 6-11 with a 4.21 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 171 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.21 ERA ranks 39th, 1.199 WHIP ranks 24th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 46th among qualifying pitchers this season.
