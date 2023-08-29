The Tampa Bay Rays, including Josh Lowe (.342 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Yankees.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .280 with 23 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 23 walks.

In 65.4% of his 104 games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 104 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 17 of them (16.3%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 43 games this season (41.3%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (15.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 44.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.7%.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 54 .275 AVG .284 .295 OBP .344 .433 SLG .543 18 XBH 24 4 HR 13 21 RBI 48 47/5 K/BB 55/18 12 SB 13

Marlins Pitching Rankings