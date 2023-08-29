Luke Raley -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 85 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the hill, on August 29 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley has 21 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .256.

Raley has had a hit in 58 of 101 games this year (57.4%), including multiple hits 21 times (20.8%).

He has hit a home run in 15.8% of his games in 2023 (16 of 101), and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

Raley has picked up an RBI in 30.7% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 38.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 12.9%.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 49 .229 AVG .278 .323 OBP .346 .500 SLG .527 22 XBH 20 7 HR 11 17 RBI 28 52/13 K/BB 60/11 7 SB 6

Marlins Pitching Rankings