On Tuesday, Randy Arozarena (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Yankees.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena is hitting .262 with 14 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 65 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 62nd in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 76th in slugging.

In 78 of 126 games this season (61.9%) Arozarena has picked up a hit, and in 34 of those games he had more than one (27.0%).

In 15.1% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 34.9% of his games this year, Arozarena has notched at least one RBI. In 16 of those games (12.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 65 games this season (51.6%), including 16 multi-run games (12.7%).

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 60 .268 AVG .256 .385 OBP .355 .442 SLG .423 19 XBH 17 10 HR 10 41 RBI 32 60/32 K/BB 69/33 14 SB 4

Marlins Pitching Rankings