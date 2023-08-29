Randy Arozarena vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Randy Arozarena (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Yankees.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena is hitting .262 with 14 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 65 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 62nd in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 76th in slugging.
- In 78 of 126 games this season (61.9%) Arozarena has picked up a hit, and in 34 of those games he had more than one (27.0%).
- In 15.1% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34.9% of his games this year, Arozarena has notched at least one RBI. In 16 of those games (12.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 65 games this season (51.6%), including 16 multi-run games (12.7%).
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|60
|.268
|AVG
|.256
|.385
|OBP
|.355
|.442
|SLG
|.423
|19
|XBH
|17
|10
|HR
|10
|41
|RBI
|32
|60/32
|K/BB
|69/33
|14
|SB
|4
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.20 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (152 total, 1.2 per game).
- Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his 27th of the season. He is 6-11 with a 4.21 ERA and 144 strikeouts through 171 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.21), 24th in WHIP (1.199), and 46th in K/9 (7.6) among qualifying pitchers.
