Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays head into a matchup with Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

The Marlins are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Rays have -105 odds to upset. The matchup's over/under is set at 7.5 runs.

Rays vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -115 -105 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and won that game.

When it comes to the over/under, the Rays and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games.

The Rays have failed to cover the spread in any of their last 10 contests (one of those games had a spread).

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have won in six, or 31.6%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Tampa Bay has entered 16 games this season as the underdog by -105 or more and is 4-12 in those contests.

The Rays have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Tampa Bay's games have gone over the total in 71 of its 132 chances.

The Rays are 10-8-0 against the spread in their 18 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 45-23 35-29 33-23 47-29 61-45 19-7

