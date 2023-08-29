Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins take on Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET, in the first of a two-game series at LoanDepot park.

Rays vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Explore More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays have hit 191 homers this season, which ranks third in the league.

Fueled by 433 extra-base hits, Tampa Bay ranks fourth in MLB with a .448 slugging percentage this season.

The Rays' .260 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.

Tampa Bay has scored the fourth-most runs in baseball this season with 704.

The Rays have an on-base percentage of .332 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

The Rays rank 17th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.

Tampa Bay strikes out 9.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-best in MLB.

Tampa Bay pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.87 ERA this year, fourth-best in baseball.

Rays pitchers have a 1.188 WHIP this season, second-best in the majors.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rays will send Aaron Civale (6-3) to the mound for his 18th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw five innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up three earned runs while allowing four hits.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

Civale will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

In 17 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 8/23/2023 Rockies W 6-5 Home Aaron Civale Austin Gomber 8/24/2023 Rockies W 5-3 Home Shawn Armstrong Peter Lambert 8/25/2023 Yankees L 6-2 Home Zach Eflin Gerrit Cole 8/26/2023 Yankees W 3-0 Home Tyler Glasnow Clarke Schmidt 8/27/2023 Yankees W 7-4 Home Zack Littell Carlos Rodón 8/29/2023 Marlins - Away Aaron Civale Sandy Alcantara 8/30/2023 Marlins - Away Zach Eflin Jesús Luzardo 9/1/2023 Guardians - Away Zach Eflin Logan Allen 9/2/2023 Guardians - Away Tyler Glasnow Noah Syndergaard 9/3/2023 Guardians - Away Zack Littell Xzavion Curry 9/4/2023 Red Sox - Home Aaron Civale Brayan Bello

