Luis Arraez will lead the way for the Miami Marlins (66-65) on Tuesday, August 29, when they take on Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays (80-52) at LoanDepot park at 6:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Marlins as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rays +100 moneyline odds to win. The contest's over/under has been set at 7.5 runs.

Rays vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara - MIA (6-11, 4.21 ERA) vs Aaron Civale - TB (6-3, 2.59 ERA)

Rays vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have been favorites in 58 games this season and won 35 (60.3%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Marlins have gone 33-21 (61.1%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Miami.

The Marlins played as the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and they finished 1-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Miami and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rays have won in six, or 31.6%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Rays have a mark of 3-10 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rays have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and won that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rays vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Harold Ramirez 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+170) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+250) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+230) Jose Siri 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+240) Brandon Lowe 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+240)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1100 6th 2nd Win AL East +250 - 2nd

