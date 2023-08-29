Top Player Prop Bets for Rays vs. Marlins on August 29, 2023
Player prop betting options for Luis Arraez, Yandy Diaz and others are available in the Miami Marlins-Tampa Bay Rays matchup at LoanDepot park on Tuesday, starting at 6:40 PM ET.
Rays vs. Marlins Game Info
- When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Yandy Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)
Diaz Stats
- Diaz has 27 doubles, 17 home runs, 50 walks and 66 RBI (141 total hits).
- He's slashing .326/.403/.507 on the year.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 25
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 23
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|3
|2
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 22
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|2
|4
|at Angels
|Aug. 19
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
Randy Arozarena Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Arozarena Stats
- Randy Arozarena has 14 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 65 walks and 73 RBI (120 total hits). He's also swiped 18 bases.
- He has a slash line of .262/.370/.432 so far this year.
- Arozarena heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.
Arozarena Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 27
|2-for-4
|3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 26
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 24
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Sandy Alcantara Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Alcantara Stats
- Sandy Alcantara (6-11) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his 27th start of the season.
- In 26 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.
- Alcantara has pitched five or more innings in 23 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 26 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 4.21 ERA ranks 39th, 1.199 WHIP ranks 24th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 46th.
Alcantara Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Padres
|Aug. 23
|6.2
|7
|4
|4
|3
|3
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 18
|6.0
|7
|3
|3
|6
|1
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 12
|9.0
|5
|1
|1
|10
|2
|at Rangers
|Aug. 6
|6.0
|6
|5
|4
|7
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Aug. 1
|8.0
|4
|0
|0
|5
|1
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has 171 hits with 27 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 32 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashed .350/.393/.449 on the year.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Padres
|Aug. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has 110 hits with 21 doubles, 35 home runs, 56 walks and 71 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .239/.326/.512 so far this season.
- Soler enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with a double, three home runs and four RBI.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 27
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
