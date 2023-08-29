The Miami Marlins (66-65) and Tampa Bay Rays (80-52) square off in the first of a two-game series on Tuesday at LoanDepot park, at 6:40 PM ET. The Marlins are coming off a series defeat to the Nationals, and the Rays a series win over the Yankees.

The probable pitchers are Sandy Alcantara (6-11) for the Marlins and Aaron Civale (6-3) for the Rays.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Alcantara - MIA (6-11, 4.21 ERA) vs Civale - TB (6-3, 2.59 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Civale

Civale (6-3 with a 2.59 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 18th of the season.

His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

In 17 games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed a 2.59 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .228 to opposing batters.

Civale enters this matchup with seven quality starts under his belt this year.

Civale will try to build upon a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per appearance).

He has had five appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sandy Alcantara

Alcantara (6-11) will take the mound for the Marlins, his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in 6 2/3 innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Diego Padres.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.21, a 3.27 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.199 in 26 games this season.

He has earned a quality start 11 times in 26 starts this season.

Alcantara has 23 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 26 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 27-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.21), 24th in WHIP (1.199), and 46th in K/9 (7.6).

Sandy Alcantara vs. Rays

The Rays have scored 704 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB. They are batting .260 for the campaign with 191 home runs, third in the league.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Rays in one game, and they have gone 5-for-31 with a double and an RBI over nine innings.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.