The Tampa Bay Rays and Rene Pinto, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rene Pinto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Rene Pinto At The Plate

Pinto has a home run and two walks while batting .237.

Pinto has gotten a hit in six of 15 games this year (40.0%), with multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

In two games this season, Pinto has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Rays Players vs the Marlins

Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 8 .063 AVG .364 .118 OBP .391 .063 SLG .500 0 XBH 1 0 HR 1 0 RBI 4 7/1 K/BB 6/1 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings