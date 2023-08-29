Vidal Brujan -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the mound, on August 29 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Yankees.

Vidal Brujan Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Vidal Brujan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Vidal Brujan At The Plate

  • Brujan has two doubles and two walks while batting .186.
  • Brujan has recorded a hit in eight of 22 games this season (36.4%), including three multi-hit games (13.6%).
  • He has not homered in his 22 games this season.
  • Brujan has had an RBI in five games this season.
  • He has scored in seven games this year (31.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Rays Players vs the Marlins

Vidal Brujan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 12
.269 AVG .121
.296 OBP .171
.308 SLG .152
1 XBH 1
0 HR 0
3 RBI 2
10/1 K/BB 8/1
2 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.20).
  • Marlins pitchers combine to give up 152 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
  • The Marlins will send Alcantara (6-11) out for his 27th start of the season. He is 6-11 with a 4.21 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 171 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.21 ERA ranks 39th, 1.199 WHIP ranks 24th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 46th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.