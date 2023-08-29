Vidal Brujan -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the mound, on August 29 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Yankees.

Vidal Brujan Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Vidal Brujan At The Plate

Brujan has two doubles and two walks while batting .186.

Brujan has recorded a hit in eight of 22 games this season (36.4%), including three multi-hit games (13.6%).

He has not homered in his 22 games this season.

Brujan has had an RBI in five games this season.

He has scored in seven games this year (31.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Vidal Brujan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 12 .269 AVG .121 .296 OBP .171 .308 SLG .152 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 3 RBI 2 10/1 K/BB 8/1 2 SB 0

