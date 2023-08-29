Yandy Díaz vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yandy Diaz -- 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the hill, on August 29 at 6:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Yankees.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.403), slugging percentage (.507) and total hits (141) this season.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks fourth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.
- Diaz has picked up a hit in 79 of 111 games this season, with multiple hits 44 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 15.3% of his games in 2023 (17 of 111), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has an RBI in 42 of 111 games this season, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 53.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 13.5%.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|53
|.355
|AVG
|.297
|.428
|OBP
|.378
|.550
|SLG
|.462
|23
|XBH
|21
|10
|HR
|7
|39
|RBI
|27
|40/25
|K/BB
|39/25
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.20 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (152 total, 1.2 per game).
- Alcantara (6-11 with a 4.21 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 171 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 27th of the season.
- The righty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.21), 24th in WHIP (1.199), and 46th in K/9 (7.6) among qualifying pitchers.
