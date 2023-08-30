Brandon Lowe -- 1-for-3 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the mound, on August 30 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Discover More About This Game

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .230 with 12 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 40 walks.

Lowe will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 with one homer in his last games.

Lowe has recorded a hit in 52 of 88 games this season (59.1%), including 15 multi-hit games (17.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 17 games this year (19.3%), homering in 4.8% of his chances at the plate.

Lowe has picked up an RBI in 34.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 18.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.

In 32 of 88 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Other Rays Players vs the Marlins

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 43 .242 AVG .218 .337 OBP .313 .438 SLG .442 14 XBH 16 8 HR 9 31 RBI 24 57/20 K/BB 40/20 4 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings