As of August 30 the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +10000, place them 28th in the league.

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds

  • Odds to Win the NFC South: +750
  • Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Tampa Bay Betting Insights

  • Tampa Bay put together a 4-12-1 record against the spread last season.
  • The Buccaneers and their opponents combined to hit the over six out of 17 times last season.
  • Tampa Bay averaged 346.7 yards per game on offense last season (15th in ), and it ranked ninth on the other side of the ball with 324.3 yards allowed per game.
  • At home last year, the Buccaneers were 5-4. Away, they were 3-5.
  • When the underdog, Tampa Bay lost every game (0-3). But as the favorite put together a 8-6 record.
  • In the NFC South the Buccaneers were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 8-4.

Buccaneers Impact Players

Buccaneers Player Futures

Mike Evans Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Chris Godwin Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Lavonte David Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Vita Vea Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Baker Mayfield MVP Odds
Shaquil Barrett Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Devin White Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Antoine Winfield Jr. Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Calijah Kancey Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds
Trey Palmer Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
Rachaad White Offensive Player of the Year Odds

2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds
1 September 10 @ Vikings - +4000
2 September 17 Bears - +6000
3 September 25 Eagles - +800
4 October 1 @ Saints - +4000
BYE - - - -
6 October 15 Lions - +2200
7 October 22 Falcons - +8000
8 October 26 @ Bills - +900
9 November 5 @ Texans - +20000
10 November 12 Titans - +10000
11 November 19 @ 49ers - +1000
12 November 26 @ Colts - +15000
13 December 3 Panthers - +8000
14 December 10 @ Falcons - +8000
15 December 17 @ Packers - +6600
16 December 24 Jaguars - +3000
17 December 31 Saints - +4000
18 January 7 @ Panthers - +8000

