Christian Bethancourt vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Christian Bethancourt (.355 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Marlins.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt is batting .232 with 15 doubles, eight home runs and 13 walks.
- In 46 of 85 games this season (54.1%) Bethancourt has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (16.5%).
- He has homered in 9.4% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his plate appearances.
- Bethancourt has had an RBI in 20 games this year (23.5%), including five multi-RBI outings (5.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 32 times this season (37.6%), including 10 games with multiple runs (11.8%).
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|39
|.237
|AVG
|.226
|.279
|OBP
|.248
|.388
|SLG
|.361
|13
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|13
|37/8
|K/BB
|39/5
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.25 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (155 total, 1.2 per game).
- Luzardo (9-8 with a 3.96 ERA and 167 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Marlins, his 27th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday, Aug. 23 against the San Diego Padres, when the left-hander threw six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 3.96 ERA ranks 31st, 1.256 WHIP ranks 35th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks eighth.
