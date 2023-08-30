The Tampa Bay Rays, including Christian Bethancourt (.355 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Marlins.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt is batting .232 with 15 doubles, eight home runs and 13 walks.

In 46 of 85 games this season (54.1%) Bethancourt has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (16.5%).

He has homered in 9.4% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his plate appearances.

Bethancourt has had an RBI in 20 games this year (23.5%), including five multi-RBI outings (5.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 32 times this season (37.6%), including 10 games with multiple runs (11.8%).

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 39 .237 AVG .226 .279 OBP .248 .388 SLG .361 13 XBH 10 4 HR 4 14 RBI 13 37/8 K/BB 39/5 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings