Harold Ramirez vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Harold Ramirez (.361 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Marlins.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez is hitting .303 with 13 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 20 walks.
- In 61 of 99 games this season (61.6%) Ramirez has had a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (28.3%).
- He has hit a home run in nine games this season (9.1%), homering in 2.5% of his chances at the plate.
- In 36.4% of his games this season, Ramirez has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (13.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 38 of 99 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|44
|.264
|AVG
|.346
|.314
|OBP
|.382
|.466
|SLG
|.405
|18
|XBH
|6
|8
|HR
|1
|30
|RBI
|22
|40/12
|K/BB
|23/8
|4
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (155 total, 1.2 per game).
- Luzardo aims for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Marlins, his 27th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 3.96 ERA and 167 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday, Aug. 23 against the San Diego Padres, when the lefty went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.96), 35th in WHIP (1.256), and eighth in K/9 (10.5).
