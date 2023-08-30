Jaguars Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +3000, the Jacksonville Jaguars are No. 12 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of August 30.
Jaguars Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: -155
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000
Jacksonville Betting Insights
- Jacksonville covered eight times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Jaguars games.
- Jacksonville ranked 10th in total offense (357.4 yards per game) and 24th in total defense (353.3 yards allowed per game) last season.
- The Jaguars went 5-3 at home last season and 4-5 on the road.
- When favored last season Jacksonville had only two victories (2-3). As the underdog the Jaguars posted a record of 7-5.
- The Jaguars were 4-2 in the AFC South and 8-4 in the AFC overall.
Jaguars Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Trevor Lawrence passed for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game), with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.3%.
- In addition, Lawrence rushed for 291 yards and five TDs.
- On the ground, Travis Etienne scored five touchdowns and picked up 1,125 yards (66.2 per game).
- Etienne also had 35 receptions for 316 yards and zero TDs.
- In the passing game a season ago, Christian Kirk scored eight TDs, catching 84 balls for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game).
- In the passing game, Zay Jones scored five TDs, hauling in 82 balls for 823 yards (51.4 per game).
- As a key defensive contributor, Foyesade Oluokun amassed 184 tackles, 12.0 TFL, and two sacks in 17 games last year.
Jaguars Player Futures
2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
|2
|September 17
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|3
|September 24
|Texans
|-
|+20000
|4
|October 1
|Falcons
|-
|+8000
|5
|October 8
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|6
|October 15
|Colts
|-
|+15000
|7
|October 19
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
|8
|October 29
|@ Steelers
|-
|+6000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|November 12
|49ers
|-
|+1000
|11
|November 19
|Titans
|-
|+10000
|12
|November 26
|@ Texans
|-
|+20000
|13
|December 4
|Bengals
|-
|+1100
|14
|December 10
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|15
|December 17
|Ravens
|-
|+1800
|16
|December 24
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|17
|December 31
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|18
|January 7
|@ Titans
|-
|+10000
