The Tampa Bay Rays and Jose Siri (.355 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Marlins.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri is hitting .220 with 11 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 18 walks.

In 57.3% of his games this year (51 of 89), Siri has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (16.9%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 24.7% of his games in 2023 (22 of 89), and 7.3% of his trips to the dish.

Siri has driven home a run in 34 games this year (38.2%), including more than one RBI in 16.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

In 40 of 89 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 41 .239 AVG .201 .292 OBP .234 .484 SLG .517 15 XBH 21 11 HR 13 26 RBI 28 58/11 K/BB 62/7 6 SB 4

