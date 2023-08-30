Luke Raley vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Luke Raley (batting .265 in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, two home runs, two walks and four RBI), battle starter Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Raley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley is hitting .256 with 21 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 25 walks.
- Raley is batting .313 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- In 57.8% of his 102 games this season, Raley has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 16 games this season (15.7%), leaving the park in 5% of his chances at the plate.
- Raley has had at least one RBI in 31.4% of his games this season (32 of 102), with more than one RBI 11 times (10.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 38.2% of his games this season (39 of 102), with two or more runs 13 times (12.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|50
|.229
|AVG
|.279
|.323
|OBP
|.347
|.500
|SLG
|.523
|22
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|11
|17
|RBI
|29
|52/13
|K/BB
|61/12
|7
|SB
|6
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff leads MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (155 total, 1.2 per game).
- Luzardo (9-8 with a 3.96 ERA and 167 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Marlins, his 27th of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, Aug. 23 against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.96), 35th in WHIP (1.256), and eighth in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.