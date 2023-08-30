The Tampa Bay Rays, including Luke Raley (batting .265 in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, two home runs, two walks and four RBI), battle starter Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley is hitting .256 with 21 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 25 walks.

Raley is batting .313 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

In 57.8% of his 102 games this season, Raley has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 16 games this season (15.7%), leaving the park in 5% of his chances at the plate.

Raley has had at least one RBI in 31.4% of his games this season (32 of 102), with more than one RBI 11 times (10.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 38.2% of his games this season (39 of 102), with two or more runs 13 times (12.7%).

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 50 .229 AVG .279 .323 OBP .347 .500 SLG .523 22 XBH 20 7 HR 11 17 RBI 29 52/13 K/BB 61/12 7 SB 6

