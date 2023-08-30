Wednesday's MLB schedule features a slew of intriguing pitching matchups, and we've got all of the probable pitchers highlighted below. Top billing goes to the head-to-head matchup between the Rays and the Marlins, who will be sending Zach Eflin and Jesus Luzardo to the hill, respectively.

Read on to find the probable pitching matchups for every game on the schedule for August 30.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

White Sox at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Dylan Cease (5-7) to the mound as they take on the Orioles, who will counter with Kyle Gibson (13-7) when the teams play Wednesday.

CHW: Cease BAL: Gibson 27 (142.1 IP) Games/IP 27 (158.1 IP) 4.87 ERA 4.89 10.7 K/9 7.7

For a full report of the Cease vs Gibson matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for White Sox at Orioles

BAL Odds to Win: -175

-175 CHW Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 9 runs

Live Stream White Sox at Orioles

Angels at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Reid Detmers (3-10) to the bump as they play the Phillies, who will hand the ball to Cristopher Sanchez (2-3) when the clubs play Wednesday.

LAA: Detmers PHI: Sanchez 23 (120 IP) Games/IP 13 (70.1 IP) 5.02 ERA 3.33 10.4 K/9 8.2

Vegas Odds for Angels at Phillies

PHI Odds to Win: -165

-165 LAA Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 9 runs

Live Stream Angels at Phillies

Guardians at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (10-3) to the mound as they play the Twins, who will look to Sonny Gray (7-6) for the game between the clubs on Wednesday.

CLE: Bibee MIN: Gray 21 (119.2 IP) Games/IP 26 (150 IP) 3.01 ERA 3.00 8.8 K/9 9.1

For a full report of the Bibee vs Gray matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for Guardians at Twins

MIN Odds to Win: -165

-165 CLE Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 8 runs

Live Stream Guardians at Twins

Padres at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Rich Hill (7-13) to the bump as they play the Cardinals, who will counter with Miles Mikolas (6-10) when the clubs play on Wednesday.

SD: Hill STL: Mikolas 26 (133 IP) Games/IP 28 (158.1 IP) 5.28 ERA 4.66 7.8 K/9 6.3

Vegas Odds for Padres at Cardinals

STL Odds to Win: -110

-110 SD Odds to Win: -110

-110 Total: 9.5 runs

Live Stream Padres at Cardinals

Brewers at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Brandon Woodruff (3-1) to the hill as they take on the Cubs, who will look to Kyle Hendricks (5-7) when the clubs face off Wednesday.

MIL: Woodruff CHC: Hendricks 6 (34 IP) Games/IP 18 (104.1 IP) 2.65 ERA 3.97 10.9 K/9 5.9

Vegas Odds for Brewers at Cubs

MIL Odds to Win: -115

-115 CHC Odds to Win: -105

Live Stream Brewers at Cubs

Nationals at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send Patrick Corbin (9-11) to the bump as they take on the Blue Jays, who will give the start to Chris Bassitt (12-7) when the clubs meet on Wednesday.

WSH: Corbin TOR: Bassitt 26 (149.1 IP) Games/IP 27 (157.1 IP) 4.76 ERA 4.00 6.3 K/9 8.5

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Blue Jays

TOR Odds to Win: -250

-250 WSH Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 8.5 runs

Live Stream Nationals at Blue Jays

Reds at Giants Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Hunter Greene (2-6) to the hill as they play the Giants, who will counter with Logan Webb (9-10) when the clubs meet on Wednesday.

CIN: Greene SF: Webb 16 (80 IP) Games/IP 27 (174.1 IP) 5.06 ERA 3.67 12.2 K/9 8.4

Vegas Odds for Reds at Giants

SF Odds to Win: -165

-165 CIN Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 8 runs

Live Stream Reds at Giants

Astros at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send Framber Valdez (9-9) to the hill as they take on the Red Sox, who will counter with Kutter Crawford (6-6) when the clubs play Wednesday.

HOU: Valdez BOS: Crawford 25 (161.2 IP) Games/IP 25 (101 IP) 3.40 ERA 3.56 8.9 K/9 9.0

Vegas Odds for Astros at Red Sox

HOU Odds to Win: -140

-140 BOS Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 10 runs

Live Stream Astros at Red Sox

Athletics at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send Zach Neal (1-0) to the mound as they take on the Mariners, who will look to Bryce Miller (8-4) for the game between the clubs on Wednesday.

OAK: Neal SEA: Miller 8 (17 IP) Games/IP 19 (101.2 IP) 6.88 ERA 3.90 5.8 K/9 8.4

Vegas Odds for Athletics at Mariners

SEA Odds to Win: -275

-275 OAK Odds to Win: +225

+225 Total: 8.5 runs

Live Stream Athletics at Mariners

Rays at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Eflin (13-8) to the mound as they play the Marlins, who will look to Luzardo (9-8) when the teams face off on Wednesday.

TB: Eflin MIA: Luzardo 25 (144.1 IP) Games/IP 26 (143.1 IP) 3.55 ERA 3.96 9.2 K/9 10.5

Vegas Odds for Rays at Marlins

TB Odds to Win: -120

-120 MIA Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 7.5 runs

Live Stream Rays at Marlins

Yankees at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (11-4) to the mound as they play the Tigers, who will give the start to Joey Wentz (0-0) when the teams play on Wednesday.

NYY: Cole DET: Wentz 27 (168 IP) Games/IP 0 (0 IP) 2.95 ERA - 9.7 K/9 -

Live Stream Yankees at Tigers

Rangers at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Dane Dunning (9-6) to the hill as they take on the Mets, who will give the start to Denyi Reyes (0-0) for the matchup between the teams Wednesday.

TEX: Dunning NYM: Reyes 28 (136.2 IP) Games/IP 0 (0 IP) 3.42 ERA - 7.0 K/9 -

Vegas Odds for Rangers at Mets

TEX Odds to Win: -150

-150 NYM Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 9 runs

Live Stream Rangers at Mets

Pirates at Royals Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Andre Jackson (0-1) to the hill as they face the Royals, who will look to Angel Zerpa (1-2) when the clubs face off on Wednesday.

PIT: Jackson KC: Zerpa 12 (36.2 IP) Games/IP 7 (17.1 IP) 4.91 ERA 7.27 8.8 K/9 7.3

Live Stream Pirates at Royals

Braves at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Darius Vines (0-0) to the mound as they take on the Rockies, who will hand the ball to Kyle Freeland (5-13) when the clubs play on Wednesday.

ATL: Vines COL: Freeland 0 (0 IP) Games/IP 25 (135 IP) - ERA 5.00 - K/9 5.7

Live Stream Braves at Rockies

Diamondbacks at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Brandon Pfaadt (1-6) to the hill as they take on the Dodgers, who will look to Lance Lynn (10-9) when the teams meet on Wednesday.

ARI: Pfaadt LAD: Lynn 13 (67 IP) Games/IP 26 (150.2 IP) 5.91 ERA 5.56 8.1 K/9 10.2

Live Stream Diamondbacks at Dodgers

