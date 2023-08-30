Wednesday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (81-52) and Miami Marlins (66-66) matching up at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on August 30.

The Rays will give the nod to Zach Eflin (13-8, 3.55 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 14 on the season, and the Marlins will turn to Jesus Luzardo (9-8, 3.96 ERA).

Rays vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Rays vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rays 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rays did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

This season, the Rays have won 70 out of the 106 games, or 66%, in which they've been favored.

Tampa Bay is 66-30 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Rays.

Tampa Bay has scored 715 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Rays have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.

