The Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena will take the field against Jazz Chisholm and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park on Wednesday, with the first pitch at 6:40 PM ET.

Rays vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays average 1.5 home runs per game to rank third in MLB play with 194 total home runs.

Tampa Bay's .450 slugging percentage ranks fourth-best in baseball.

The Rays' .261 batting average is fourth-best in the majors.

Tampa Bay has the No. 4 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.4 runs per game (715 total runs).

The Rays' .333 on-base percentage ranks fourth-best in MLB.

The Rays strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 17th in MLB.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.

Tampa Bay has a 3.86 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in MLB (1.188).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Zach Eflin makes the start for the Rays, his 26th of the season. He is 13-8 with a 3.55 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 144 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the New York Yankees, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Eflin is looking for his third quality start in a row.

Eflin will try to continue a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 frames per appearance).

In four of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 8/24/2023 Rockies W 5-3 Home Shawn Armstrong Peter Lambert 8/25/2023 Yankees L 6-2 Home Zach Eflin Gerrit Cole 8/26/2023 Yankees W 3-0 Home Tyler Glasnow Clarke Schmidt 8/27/2023 Yankees W 7-4 Home Zack Littell Carlos Rodón 8/29/2023 Marlins W 11-2 Away Aaron Civale Sandy Alcantara 8/30/2023 Marlins - Away Zach Eflin Jesús Luzardo 9/1/2023 Guardians - Away Zach Eflin Cal Quantrill 9/2/2023 Guardians - Away Tyler Glasnow Logan Allen 9/3/2023 Guardians - Away Zack Littell Xzavion Curry 9/4/2023 Red Sox - Home Aaron Civale Brayan Bello 9/5/2023 Red Sox - Home Zach Eflin Kutter Crawford

