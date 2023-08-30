As they try for the series sweep on Wednesday, August 30, Zach Eflin will take the mound for the Tampa Bay Rays (81-52) as they take on the Miami Marlins (66-66), who will counter with Jesus Luzardo. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET at LoanDepot park.

Oddsmakers list the Rays as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Marlins +105 moneyline odds to win. A 7.5-run over/under is listed in the matchup.

Rays vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (13-8, 3.55 ERA) vs Luzardo - MIA (9-8, 3.96 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rays vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Rays versus Marlins game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Rays (-125) in this matchup, means that you think the Rays will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.00 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Randy Arozarena hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Rays vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have been favorites in 106 games this season and won 70 (66%) of those contests.

The Rays have a 66-30 record (winning 68.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Rays played as the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and they went 6-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Marlins have come away with 29 wins in the 67 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Marlins have a win-loss record of 18-26 when favored by +105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 2-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rays vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+185) Harold Ramirez 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+170) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+195) Jose Siri 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+220) Vidal Brujan 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+250)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1100 6th 2nd Win AL East +260 - 2nd

Think the Rays can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Tampa Bay and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.