Luis Arraez and Yandy Diaz are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Miami Marlins and the Tampa Bay Rays square off at LoanDepot park on Wednesday (at 6:40 PM ET).

Rays vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Zach Eflin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Eflin Stats

The Rays will send Zach Eflin (13-8) to the mound for his 26th start this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Eflin has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 25 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 29-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.55), third in WHIP (1.032), and 22nd in K/9 (9.2).

Eflin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Yankees Aug. 25 6.0 7 2 2 11 1 at Angels Aug. 19 6.0 4 1 1 4 1 vs. Guardians Aug. 13 3.0 9 6 6 3 1 vs. Cardinals Aug. 8 7.0 4 1 1 8 0 at Yankees Aug. 1 6.0 3 0 0 5 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Diaz Stats

Diaz has 27 doubles, 17 home runs, 50 walks and 66 RBI (143 total hits).

He has a .327/.403/.506 slash line on the year.

Diaz will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with a double, a home run, a walk and six RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Marlins Aug. 29 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 vs. Yankees Aug. 25 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 vs. Rockies Aug. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 23 2-for-4 0 0 3 2 vs. Rockies Aug. 22 3-for-5 2 0 2 4

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has 14 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs, 67 walks and 75 RBI (121 total hits). He's also swiped 18 bases.

He has a .262/.372/.438 slash line on the season.

Arozarena enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBI.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Aug. 29 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 27 2-for-4 3 0 0 2 3 vs. Yankees Aug. 26 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 24 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 172 hits with 27 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 32 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .350/.392/.447 so far this season.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Aug. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Padres Aug. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 111 hits with 21 doubles, 35 home runs, 56 walks and 71 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .239/.326/.511 on the year.

Soler heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a double, two home runs and three RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Aug. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 27 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 26 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Aug. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

