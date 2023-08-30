The Tampa Bay Rays (81-52) aim to add on to their three-game winning streak when they meet the Miami Marlins (66-66) on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET, at LoanDepot park.

The Rays will give the ball to Zach Eflin (13-8, 3.55 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 14 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Jesus Luzardo (9-8, 3.96 ERA).

Rays vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (13-8, 3.55 ERA) vs Luzardo - MIA (9-8, 3.96 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Eflin

The Rays' Eflin (13-8) will make his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Yankees.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.55, a 7.35 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.032 in 25 games this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Eflin has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 25 chances this season.

Zach Eflin vs. Marlins

The Marlins have scored 528 runs this season, which ranks 28th in MLB. They are batting .258 for the campaign with 127 home runs, 27th in the league.

The right-hander has faced the Marlins one time this season, allowing them to go 7-for-17 with three doubles and five RBI in four innings.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesús Luzardo

Luzardo (9-8 with a 3.96 ERA and 167 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Marlins, his 27th of the season.

His most recent time out was on Wednesday, Aug. 23 against the San Diego Padres, when the lefty threw six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.

Over 26 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 3.96 ERA and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .251 to his opponents.

Luzardo has recorded 13 quality starts this year.

Luzardo is looking to secure his 20th start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.

He has had five appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

The 25-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.96), 35th in WHIP (1.256), and eighth in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.

