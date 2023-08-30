Rays vs. Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 30
The Tampa Bay Rays (81-52) aim to add on to their three-game winning streak when they meet the Miami Marlins (66-66) on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET, at LoanDepot park.
The Rays will give the ball to Zach Eflin (13-8, 3.55 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 14 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Jesus Luzardo (9-8, 3.96 ERA).
Rays vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (13-8, 3.55 ERA) vs Luzardo - MIA (9-8, 3.96 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Eflin
- The Rays' Eflin (13-8) will make his 26th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Yankees.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.55, a 7.35 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.032 in 25 games this season.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Eflin has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 25 chances this season.
Zach Eflin vs. Marlins
- The Marlins have scored 528 runs this season, which ranks 28th in MLB. They are batting .258 for the campaign with 127 home runs, 27th in the league.
- The right-hander has faced the Marlins one time this season, allowing them to go 7-for-17 with three doubles and five RBI in four innings.
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesús Luzardo
- Luzardo (9-8 with a 3.96 ERA and 167 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Marlins, his 27th of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday, Aug. 23 against the San Diego Padres, when the lefty threw six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- Over 26 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 3.96 ERA and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .251 to his opponents.
- Luzardo has recorded 13 quality starts this year.
- Luzardo is looking to secure his 20th start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.
- He has had five appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
- The 25-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.96), 35th in WHIP (1.256), and eighth in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
