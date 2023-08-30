Vidal Brujan -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, on August 30 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Vidal Brujan Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Read More About This Game

Vidal Brujan At The Plate

Brujan has two doubles and three walks while hitting .194.

Brujan has gotten at least one hit in 39.1% of his games this season (nine of 23), with at least two hits three times (13.0%).

He has not hit a home run in his 23 games this season.

Brujan has had an RBI in five games this season.

He has scored a run in eight of 23 games so far this season.

Vidal Brujan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 13 .269 AVG .139 .296 OBP .225 .308 SLG .167 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 3 RBI 2 10/1 K/BB 9/2 2 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings