The Tampa Bay Rays and Yandy Diaz (.455 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the Marlins.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay with an OBP of .403, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .506.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks fourth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

In 71.4% of his games this year (80 of 112), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in 45 of those games (40.2%) he recorded at least two.

In 15.2% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Diaz has had at least one RBI in 37.5% of his games this season (42 of 112), with two or more RBI 15 times (13.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored at least once 60 times this year (53.6%), including 15 games with multiple runs (13.4%).

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 54 .355 AVG .300 .428 OBP .378 .550 SLG .461 23 XBH 21 10 HR 7 39 RBI 27 40/25 K/BB 39/25 0 SB 0

