Buccaneers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of now the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 28th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +10000.
Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC South: +750
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000
Tampa Bay Betting Insights
- Tampa Bay compiled a 4-12-1 ATS record last year.
- Last season, six Buccaneers games hit the over.
- Tampa Bay put up 346.7 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 15th in the . Defensively, it ranked ninth, giving up 324.3 yards per contest.
- At home last year, the Buccaneers were 5-4. On the road, they were 3-5.
- Tampa Bay lost every game as the underdog (0-3) last season, but went 8-6 as the contest's favored team.
- The Buccaneers were 8-4 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC South.
Buccaneers Impact Players
- In 15 games last year, Mike Evans had 77 receptions for 1,124 yards (74.9 per game) and six touchdowns.
- In 12 games, Baker Mayfield passed for 2,163 yards (180.3 per game), with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 60.0%.
- In addition, Mayfield rushed for 89 yards and one TD.
- In 15 games a season ago, Chris Godwin had 104 catches for 1,023 yards (68.2 per game) and three touchdowns.
- On the ground, Rachaad White scored one touchdown and accumulated 481 yards (28.3 per game).
- Devin White had 124 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 5.5 sacks, and five passes defended last year.
Buccaneers Player Futures
2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Vikings
|-
|+4000
|2
|September 17
|Bears
|-
|+6000
|3
|September 25
|Eagles
|-
|+800
|4
|October 1
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|October 15
|Lions
|-
|+2200
|7
|October 22
|Falcons
|-
|+8000
|8
|October 26
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|9
|November 5
|@ Texans
|-
|+20000
|10
|November 12
|Titans
|-
|+10000
|11
|November 19
|@ 49ers
|-
|+1000
|12
|November 26
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
|13
|December 3
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|14
|December 10
|@ Falcons
|-
|+8000
|15
|December 17
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|16
|December 24
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|17
|December 31
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|18
|January 7
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
