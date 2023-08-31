Florida vs. Utah: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 31
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 14 Utah Utes (0-0) face the Florida Gators (0-0) on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The Utes are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under is set at 45.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Utah vs. Florida matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Florida vs. Utah Game Info
- Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Salt Lake City, Utah
- Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium
Florida vs. Utah Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Utah Moneyline
|Florida Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Utah (-6.5)
|45.5
|-275
|+220
|DraftKings
|Utah (-6.5)
|45.5
|-265
|+215
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|-278
|+225
|Tipico
|Utah (-7)
|-
|-290
|+230
Florida vs. Utah Betting Trends
- Florida covered seven times in 13 matchups with a spread last year.
- The Gators were an underdog by 6.5 points or more four times last year, and covered the spread in three of those contests.
- Utah covered eight times in 14 chances against the spread last season.
- The Utes had an ATS record of 7-1 when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites last season.
Florida 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
|To Win the SEC
|+8000
|Bet $100 to win $8000
