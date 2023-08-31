The Kent State Golden Flashes (0-0) will look to upset the UCF Knights (0-0) on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at FBC Mortgage Stadium. The Knights are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 35.5 points. The over/under is set at 55.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the UCF vs. Kent State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UCF vs. Kent State Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Orlando, Florida
  • Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

UCF vs. Kent State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UCF Moneyline Kent State Moneyline
BetMGM UCF (-35.5) 55.5 -10000 +2000
DraftKings UCF (-35.5) 56 - -
FanDuel - 55.5 - -
PointsBet UCF (-35.5) - -10000 +1700
Tipico UCF (-37) - - -

UCF vs. Kent State Betting Trends

  • UCF won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.
  • The Knights covered the spread when playing as at least 35.5-point favorites in their only opportunity last season.
  • Kent State compiled a 5-7-0 ATS record last season.
  • The Golden Flashes were an underdog by 35.5 points or more once last year, and covered the spread.

UCF & Kent State 2023 Futures Odds

UCF
To Win the National Champ. +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000
To Win the Big 12 +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000
Kent State
To Win the MAC +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000

